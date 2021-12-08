Upcoming Webinar: Strategic Planning: Creating a System for Achieving (almost) All Your Goals

Program Overview

"Goals are dreams with deadlines."

Do you find yourself constantly reacting to other offices’ agendas? Do your staff find it difficult to focus their energy to achieve significant accomplishments? Or does your boss keep adding priorities and goals, leaving your team scrambling to keep up, or pose questions about their legacy that leave you quaking in your boots? If so, this session is for you! You will learn how to:

Create and select (at most) 5 major strategic goals to pursue in line with your boss’ mission

Engage your staff in the overall office goals

Develop an implementation plan for your office for the next Congress

Incorporate the current political environment into your office priorities

Event Details

Friday, December 17

1-2pm Eastern/10-11 Pacific

How To Register

This program is for senior staff only. To register, please click here

About the Presenter

This program will be conducted by Bradford Fitch, CMF’s President and CEO. Brad has worked with Congress for 35 years, including 13 years as a staffer in the House and Senate and 15 years at CMF. He is the author of "Media Relations Handbook for Agencies, Associations, Nonprofits, and Congress" and "Citizens Handbook to Influencing Elected Officials," and was a previous editor of CMF's signature publication "Setting Course: A Congressional Management Guide."