The following quotes were collected by the Congressional Management Foundation in a 2011 survey of more than 1,400 congressional staff. The survey focusing on the workplace environment of Congress asked this open-ended question:

What does working in Congress mean to you?

Below is a sampling of the answers. Click here to review the more than 600 responses to this question CMF received. We hope you’ll peruse this list of amazing quotes from patriots who serve under the dome: the staff of the United States Congress.

“A desire to help make our nation a better place for the future”

—House Chief of Staff

“Trying to be a part of making the world a better place. We are fixing what's broken and helping give a voice to those in need.”

—House Office Manager

“A chance to give back to the society in which I have been so fortunate.”

—House Caseworker/Constituent Services Representative

“The opportunity to be a part of something much larger than myself--serving a senator with a clearly defined vision who is a person of principle and commitment. He has been a force for responsible leadership and constructive legislation serving the needs of our constituents and our nation. Despite the long hours and demands it imposes on both me and my family, I consider this opportunity to serve as a rare and special privilege.”

—Senate Legislative Assistant

“I'm making a contribution to a better nation.”

—Senate State Director

“Working for Congress means I am part of the solution, and not the problem.”

—House Field Representative

“Invaluable experience; an interesting, unpredictable environment; and the opportunity to actually change the world.”

—House Legislative Assistant

“Working in Congress means that I have a duty to serve the people of my district and advocate for them whenever the need should arise.”

—House Caseworker/Constituent Services Representative

“Serving the United States of America”

—Senate Office Manager

“It means making a difference. By the time constituency interfaces with a District Office they may be angry, curious about a decision congress has made and how it will impact them or want to share an opinion or feeling angst over a federal issue we can help with. If we can sooth, explain positively, listen attentively or resolve a federal casework issue we are doing good deeds. It is never boring. What could be better?”

—House Casework Supervisor/Constituent Services Director

“Working for the people, especially those unheard and underserved.”

—House State/District Staff Assistant

“Working for the people of the United States, a public servant.”

—House State/District Office Manager

“Have the ability to change the world.”

—House Deputy Chief of Staff/Administrative Director

“It means a fulfillment of a desire to work in public service, to understand how our country is shaped, and provide the best policies, opportunities, and future for my fellow Americans.”

—House Legislative Correspondent

“A wonderful oportunity to serve my district. It is not about the salary, hours, promotion or prestige. It is about serving constituents.”

—Field Representative

“I feel like what we accomplish in Congress makes a real difference in people's lives. It's motivating to know that real people will be impacted by the decisions we make and what we are able to do.”

—House Chief of Staff

“I means I can help people in need.”

—House Staff Assistant

“It is a chance to serve, to bring our politics back from the brink. It provides an opportunity to revive the faith of the American people in their government, and to fight for good government over no government. I could do a lot of things, but I feel the impact here is more substantial.”

—Senate Field Representative

“Helping others, giving back, representing my member to the best of my ability.”

—House Press Secretary

“Opportunity to be an active participant in democracy.”

—House Field Representative

“Working in Congress has allowed me to be a creative problem solver for my community.”

—House Chief of Staff

“It is amazing to be able to (in a small way) help to shape policy, public opinion and generally have an effect on our country's government.”

—House Caseworker/Constituent Services Representative