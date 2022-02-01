Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
2022 Democracy Awards Deadline Extended

by CMF on February 01, 2022

Congressional Offices: We know how busy you are. We want to give you as ample an opportunity as possible to recognize your office's work over the past year. As such, we have extended the deadline to nominate your office for the 2022 Democracy Awards to Monday, February 28.

Consider nominating your office in any or all of the following categories:

  • Constituent Service – Recognizes offices for their outstanding practices or achievements acting as ombudsmen with the federal government or responding to constituent requests/inquiries.
  • "Life in Congress" Workplace Environment – Recognizes offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures that enhance the work-life fit and professional development of their staff.
  • Transparency and Accountability – Recognizes offices that hold themselves accountable to their constituents by providing clear and relevant information on their work, and publicly acknowledge metrics for their performance.
  • Innovation and Modernization – Recognizes offices employing innovation or creativity in their constituent interactions, communications, or office operations, as well as intentional efforts to modernize the institution of Congress.

Questions? See our FAQ or contact us at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

 

 
