Principle 1: Congressional Engagement Should Foster Trust in Members, Congress, and Democracy

Trust between Members of Congress and those they represent—between Congress and the People—is the foundation of our democracy. If, as at present, Congress and the People are skeptical, dismissive, or mistrustful of one another, democracy cannot flourish.Even worse, if the government is perceived as corrupt, as increasing percentages of Americans are inclined to believe, that outright undermines trust in Congress and other institutions of democracy. Research from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that "perceived government integrity is the strongest determinant in trust in government," and "perceptions of institutional performance strongly correlate with both trust in government and trust in others." Modern methods of engagement must be built with trust in mind. They should facilitate activities and convey information that enhance trust on both sides and increase confidence in Senators and Representatives, Congress, and democracy.
The Congress is where local concerns—the needs and interests of the People—and federal policy connect. When that connection atrophies so, too, does our democracy. It is our fervent hope that the Congress will adapt in ways that reverse that atrophy, and embrace a vision and practice of citizen engagement that help renew the People's faith in our democratic institutions.
Congress must develop thoughtful and sophisticated strategies to actually listen, demonstrate understanding, and employ empathy with the people they represent. Efforts to change the systemic components of our democracy—the wholesale elements—have largely failed. Campaign finance reform, hyper-partisanship in media outlets, the tribalization of social media—all these macro challenges remain, and have only worsened in recent years. Maybe it's time to focus on the retail level of democracy, where Congress directly interacts with constituents on a one-to-one or one-to-many basis—through postal mail and email, websites, virtual and in-person town hall meetings, events, etc. By embracing these tools with a thoughtful Strategic Constituent Engagement Plan, elected officials can create the type of robust democratic dialogue most Members of Congress and constituents long for.
It might sound impractical in nation of 327 million people to bring about change one interaction at a time, yet in 2019 more than 50 million Americans sent an email to Congress. The opportunity is there, so one has to ask, what would be different if Congress changed the way it received, responded to, reacted to, and integrated those 50 million Americans' views into public policy? Maybe the best way to reform democracy and improve the Congress isn't at the wholesale level, but at the retail level . . . one conversation at a time between Senators and Representatives and those they represent.
- Members of Congress should stop disparaging the institution to score political points. Most attacks are inaccurate and the minimal short-term gain by a politician comes with a significant long-term cost to American democracy
- Congress should do more to help Americans understand its important role in our democracy.
- Members of Congress should adopt more a customer service mindset, less a promotional mindset. Listen more and talk less.
- Congress should foster high-quality, two-way communication with Americans that affirms that Congress is listening and cares what the People have to say.
- Members of Congress must recognize that transparency and accountability breed trust in democracy and act accordingly.
