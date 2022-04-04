Members of Congress engaging their constituents in a meaningful, substantive manner is a key tenet of American representative democracy. However, only a small percentage of constituents directly participate in the policy process, with many others instead relying upon voting, donating, or protesting as their primary means of political expression. In our 2021 report The Future of Citizen Engagement: Rebuilding the Democratic Dialogue, we propose ten principles for modernizing and improving the relationship between Congress and the People. Our discussion of principle four outlined the importance and benefits of using citizen deliberations to engage with constituents. But what constitutes effective citizen deliberation and how can Members of Congress use it to better engage their constituents in their decision-making processes?

Current methods of constituent engagement used by Members of Congress, such as town hall meetings and email surveys, are participatory and not deliberative. They are open to anyone but attended only by those who choose to do so. Participatory constituent engagement tends to attract individuals who wish to air a specific grievance or defend the position of their Member from those who disagree. They engage those who are already engaged. Research indicates that it is rare for participatory forums to result in productive deliberation and substantive policy recommendations.



For a constituent event to truly be deliberative, a representative sample of constituents must engage with each other and their Member of Congress on a chosen policy issue. In the book Politics with the People: Building a Directly Representative Democracy, based on research conducted in partnership with CMF, the authors describe five criteria for directly representative institutions (quoted from the book):

Inclusion : "The institution should provide equal access and voice to and attract a wide cross-section of constituents."

: "The institution should provide equal access and voice to and attract a wide cross-section of constituents." Informed Justification : "The institution should encourage constituents to proceed on the basis of reliable, balanced, and relevant information, and cultivate a willingness to participate in the discussion effectively and constructively."

: "The institution should encourage constituents to proceed on the basis of reliable, balanced, and relevant information, and cultivate a willingness to participate in the discussion effectively and constructively." Good Reason-Giving : "The institutional design should promote high quality exchanges between elected officials and their constituents."

: "The institutional design should promote high quality exchanges between elected officials and their constituents." Promoting Legitimacy : "The process should encourage the trust and legitimacy that can sustain the deliberative process when participants are not able to reconvene."

: "The process should encourage the trust and legitimacy that can sustain the deliberative process when participants are not able to reconvene." Scalability: "The institution should be scalable so that a meaningful number of constituents can participate, and the process can perceptibly ramify through the larger deliberative system."