CMF is Hiring!

Citizen trust in an effective and responsive Congress is essential to democracy. The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) advances this goal by working directly with Members of Congress and staff to enhance their operations and interactions with constituents. CMF works directly with citizen groups to educate them on how Congress works, giving constituents a stronger voice in policy outcomes. The results are: a Congress more accountable, transparent, and effective; and an informed citizenry with greater trust in their democratic institutions.

CMF seeks a part-time Membership Coordinator to recruit organizational sponsors and members/subscribers for our citizen engagement programs. CMF's citizen engagement programming utilizes relationships with associations, nonprofits, and companies to deliver educational content to supporters in the form of speeches, webinars, trainings, videos, and online on-demand training through learning management systems.



The successful candidate will have 3-5 years of experience working in a fundraising, sales, or membership capacity. They will have strong organizational skills, a close attention to detail, the ability to work independently and manage long-term projects, as well as the ability to work collaboratively with our close-knit team. The successful candidate will also be comfortable using office software, including CRM databases, and have experience or an interest in congressional operations and good government.



This is a part-time position and CMF is a "remote-work friendly" organization, allowing employees to work from home or shared workspaces around the U.S. The salary range is $30,000 – 35,000 annually.

Position Overview

The Membership Coordinator is responsible for identifying prospective organizations to support CMF's work to enhance citizen engagement. The Membership Coordinator will also identify prospective organizations to participate and utilize CMF's educational content, primarily through learning management software. Additionally, the Membership Coordinator will support CMF's annual awards event. The Membership Coordinator will work closely with the President/CEO and Vice President to achieve our fundraising goals and grow the organization. This is a part-time position and the Membership Coordinator does not need to be located in the Washington, DC area.

Job Description

Assist in development of membership recruitment strategy, including marketing and communications strategies

Identify prospective members for CMF's citizen engagement programming

Conduct outreach through email and set up interviews/meetings with other CMF staff

Coordinate list management of prospective members using CRM (Salesforce)

Assist in recruiting sponsors for annual awards ceremony

Other duties, as assigned

Reporting Structure

To apply

The Membership Coordinator reports directly to Vice President, Strategy & DevelopmentThis is a part-time position with a flexible schedule. CMF will work with the individual to determine a mutually beneficial work schedule. To apply, interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .