Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Watch: Time & Information Management

by CMF on June 08, 2022

Information is one thing that isn't in short supply in congressional offices. And yet there aren't enough hours in a day to EVER catch up! How do you go about juggling these opposing forces? Follow CMF's CEO and President, Bradford Fitch, in this recording where you will learn how to:

 

  • Employ three habits which significantly improve efficiency
  • Make minor changes to MS Outlook settings which will produce MAJOR positive results
  • Improve personal work habits to save time, reduce stress, and feel less overwhelmed
  • Create ongoing strategies allowing you to get ahead of (most of) your work, instead of feeling constantly behind

"The tips I learned saved me an unbelievable amount of time." - House Legislative Director, previous class attendee

Watch here>>

Download the "Time & Information Management" handouts here

Presented by The Congressional Management Foundation, in collaboration with the House Chiefs of Staff Association

 
