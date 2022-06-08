Watch: Time & Information Management

Information is one thing that isn't in short supply in congressional offices. And yet there aren't enough hours in a day to EVER catch up! How do you go about juggling these opposing forces? Follow CMF's CEO and President, Bradford Fitch, in this recording where you will learn how to:
- Employ three habits which significantly improve efficiency
- Make minor changes to MS Outlook settings which will produce MAJOR positive results
- Improve personal work habits to save time, reduce stress, and feel less overwhelmed
- Create ongoing strategies allowing you to get ahead of (most of) your work, instead of feeling constantly behind
"The tips I learned saved me an unbelievable amount of time." - House Legislative Director, previous class attendee
Download the "Time & Information Management" handouts here
Presented by The Congressional Management Foundation, in collaboration with the House Chiefs of Staff Association