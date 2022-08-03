State of the Congress 2022: Hope for Resiliency Amid Turmoil

This is the first in a series of posts on our latest report, State of the Congress 2022, a joint project of CMF and the Partnership for Public Service. Over the next few weeks, we will release additional blog posts discussing the findings and implications of the report.

One of CMF’s flagship projects, State of the Congress provides a snapshot into the mind of people at the front lines of democracy. It’s designed to provide insight into Congress’ performance over time and enable Members of Congress, congressional staff, supporting organizations, and the public to assess the impact of institutional changes that are currently underway.



In 2022, CMF, in collaboration with the Partnership for Public Service, surveyed a group of 128 exemplary congressional staffers to provide insights into civility, functionality, and capacity in Congress. This Exemplary Congressional Staff Cohort was assembled via CMF and the Partnership’s networks of former congressional staff, who helped to identify individuals who are not only well-respected by their peers, but also are considered “knowledgeable institutionalists.” To be collected annually, the data provided by the Congressional Exemplars will help monitor and focus congressional modernization efforts using international standards for democratic legislatures.



The findings fromState of the Congress 2022 are both comforting and concerning to those of us heavily invested in helping Congress function at its highest capacity. In recent years, many have questioned the strength of the institutional bulwarks protecting our democratic practices. The necessity of strong institutional barriers to autocracy is unquestioned, but equally important to a well-functioning democracy is the commitment to our democratic principles by the Members and staff who comprise our national legislature. Despite many concerning findings in State of the Congress 2022, that commitment, often unnoticed, clearly remains strong.



If there’s one strong takeaway from State of the Congress 2022, it’s that the exemplary congressional staffers we surveyed—regardless of party or other demographics—have a value system and focus consistent with what we expect of public servants and defenders of democracy. In State of the Congress 2022, we reported 6 key findings:

Congressional Exemplars generally believe Congress is not functioning as it should. Congressional Exemplars believe polarization and rhetoric are making it more difficult to get things done in Congress. Solving constituents’ problems is what Congressional Exemplars view as Members’ primary goal, but they are torn about Congress’ current performance on that front. Congressional Exemplars think it is very important for Members and staffers to be civil and work across party lines. Congressional Exemplars suggest areas where there is clear opportunity for improvement. Congressional Exemplars believe improvement in Congress will likely require building capacity and infrastructure.