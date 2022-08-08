New Survey Finds Minorities in Government Relations Workplace Experience Inequalities

It is as important for the public affairs and citizen-advocate communities to proportionally resemble the country’s growing demographics as it is for the American government. Throughout history minorities have been continuously underrepresented in policymaking and political careers. As the demographics in American continue to change, it is critical for all to have political representation to ensure laws are benefiting as many as possible. Which is why it is disheartening that a recent survey conducted by the Diversity in Government Relations Coalition (DGR) found that government relations professionals of color feel undervalued at work.

The preliminary report provides an introduction to the full report that will be released this fall. The report includes nearly 900 respondents who work in government relations inside and outside of the Washington, D.C. metro area. The DGR Coalition survey included demographic data and data about workforce experiences focused on five specific subjects: Fairness and Opportunity, Decision-Making, Voice, Belonging, and Diversity. The respondents all work directly or indirectly to influence policymakers and policy. Based on the results of the survey, those from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups have experienced job disparities.



According to the DGR Coalition survey, just over half (55%) of African Americans, Asian Americans and other people of color feel they are receiving fair compensation, compared to nearly two-thirds (63%) of white public relations professionals. While three-quarters (75%) of white respondents feel comfortable expressing their opinions, fewer than two-thirds (59%) of the respondents of color feel comfortable doing so.



Additionally, the report focused on the difference in gender and race statistics. African American women are the least likely to feel like they belong in their workplace, with about two-thirds (65%) indicating they do, compared to well over three-quarters (82%) of white women who feel they belong.



A positive and inclusive workplace environment is essential to improving productivity, efficiency and equality for any organization. Establishing a workplace that is welcoming to everyone is important to ensure employees can successfully perform their jobs. Everyone should feel comfortable expressing their opinions and feel that they are being treated fairly. There is more pressure on government relations workplaces to be conscious of not only being inclusive in their employment practices, but also in the practice of their business.



“Washington needs to realize that there are clear managerial benefits, in addition to social benefits, to a diverse workforce. Whether you’re in government service or the private sector, bringing diverse voices into the decision-making process from individuals with different backgrounds and life experiences, will result in better policies and a better work environment.” Said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation.



Government relations professionals are essential to educating policymakers about issues and influencing policy. These workers are essential to congressional operations and policymaking. Underrepresented workers are essential in this field of work and ensuring that minority voices are being heard in Congress. All voices should be heard to ensure that laws and policies are as inclusive and representative as possible to provide the greatest possible benefit to the American people. It is equally important for minorities to feel valued in their place of work as it is for them to feel valued in policymaking and society.



CMF Research Assistant, Mary Elliott, authored this post. Mary is a rising senior at Pennsylvania State University double majoring in political science and French.