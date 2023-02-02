CMF Applauds Creation of Modernization Subcommittee under Committee on House Administration

Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
by CMF on February 02, 2023

Today’s news that the modernization efforts of the 116th and 117th Congresses will continue in the form of a subcommittee under the Committee on House Administration in the 118th Congress is a win for the institution, the public servants who work there, and the people they serve.

The Congressional Management Foundation will continue to support its efforts to implement a modern, innovative, and efficient Congress working to serve a 21st century constituency. Of the 200 recommendations made by the committee thus far, 45 have been implemented and 87 have been partially implemented. Of the recommendations, CMF is especially supportive of those that modernize constituent engagement, which we as an organization have been working toward since our inception over forty-five years ago. In October, CMF’s CEO Bradford Fitch urged the House to establish a vehicle that can continue the committee’s outstanding work and act as an accountability agent for the implementation of the remaining recommendations. We are thrilled to see this has now come to fruition. CMF continues to pledge our support to the subcommittee and will continue to assist however we can.

 
