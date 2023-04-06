How Democracy Award Winners Use Social Media to Connect to Constituents

Even though social media tools have been around for years, Congress still struggles to use them to genuinely build trust with constituents. A great source for Members of Congress working at their best in constituent communications is Congressional Management Foundation's Democracy Awards, the only program that recognized excellence in congressional offices. The Democracy Award winners are committed to reaching constituents in ways that help them feel connected to their Senator or Representative, spreading positive information about government, educating citizens, and general outreach. By creatively and consistently using social media to engage constituents, these Members of Congress have expanded their ability to host accessible events, increase accountability, and build confidence in Congress. Here are some tips offices can adopt to enhance their social media work.

Inviting Constituents to Reach Out

Constituents need to know their voices are being heard and that they can trust their Member to represent them honestly and effectively. Social media is a great tool to share stories and build connections between citizens of the community. By posting positive and welcoming content, offices can break down barriers that might deter a constituent from reaching out, like being unaware that an issue can be dealt with by a congressional office.

Demonstrating casework success . 2021 Constituent Services winner Rep. Cheri Bustos’ (D-IL) office uses their website and social media to post success stories from recent casework. By illuminating this work, with the constituent’s consent, the office is able to encourage others to reach out for assistance if they have a similar issue.

. 2021 Constituent Services winner Rep. Cheri Bustos’ (D-IL) office uses their website and social media to post success stories from recent casework. By illuminating this work, with the constituent’s consent, the office is able to encourage others to reach out for assistance if they have a similar issue. Responding to constituent mail via video. 2022 Transparency and Accountability winner Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) frequently responds on video to constituents' emails and letters. These videos are then posted to social media, allowing constituents to see that their comments being taken seriously by their Representative – which translates into more communication.

Educating Through Social Media

Offices can better help constituents understand Congress by making step-by-step educational content and by explaining the process of voting and what the results will look like. Constituents may feel hesitant to reach out if they have not done it before, or if they’re unaware of services available. Posting educational material and pinning it to your website is a simple way to be proactive about engagement and facilitating conversations.

Instructional walkthroughs on Facebook . 2018 Constituent Services winner Sen. John Boozman (R-MT) uses Facebook to post instructional videos. Topics have included how to contact the office for issues with federal agencies and how to apply to be an intern. These videos are linked on the senator’s websites and are easily accessible.

. 2018 Constituent Services winner Sen. John Boozman (R-MT) uses Facebook to post instructional videos. Topics have included how to contact the office for issues with federal agencies and how to apply to be an intern. These videos are linked on the senator’s websites and are easily accessible. Detailed explanation of voting. 2018 Transparency and Accountability winner Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) uses social media to share detailed explanations of major votes and why he voted the way he did. By using social media, the office can post videos and short explanations allowing constituents to feel informed and updated with their representative and his work in Congress.

Social Media as Outreach and Accessibility

Congressional engagement should be accessible for all. Social media provides a hub to post and store information. Without an intentional effort to post recordings, offer bilingual events, or host town halls in accessible locations, your office is not doing its best to reach out to all constituents. Pay attention to the times, locations, and services your office is providing and consider the following ways to adjust your approach to be more accessible.

● Webinars recordings posted on social media. 2020 and 2021 Constituent Services winner Representatives Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Don Bacon (R-NE) respectively hold webinars online and make them available afterwards posted on Facebook or YouTube. As a result, constituents with other time-commitments can still stay updated and connected with the representatives without feeling left out.

● Spanish services available online and in the office. Constituent Services winners Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) all have their websites available in Spanish. With portions of their staff being bilingual, these offices are able to host events in Spanish and allow Spanish speakers to feel comfortable to contact the office if they need assistance.

Incorporating Social Media in Constituent Engagement Plans

Social media works best when built into a larger strategy for constituent engagement. CMF provides guidance on creating a Strategic Constituent Engagement Plan that incorporates social media in its latest report Building Trust by Modernizing Constituent Engagement. Social media is just one facet of serving and communicating with constituents. We Congress will use CMF’s guidance to consider where it fits into your offices’ practices and how you might best use it to help build trust in the Senator/Representative and in Congress.

Lily Carmel, CMF Research Assistant, authored this post. Lily is a senior at Valparaiso University double majoring in political science and global service. After graduation, Lily plans to pursue work in D.C. doing research and analysis at a research institute.