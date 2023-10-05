Hill Staff: Join Us for a Book Discussion and Meet-and-Greet with "Recoding America" Author Jennifer Pahlka

The Congressional Management Foundation, House Chiefs of Staff Association, and the Modernization Staff Association invite you to a Book Discussion and Meet-and-Greet with:

Jennifer Pahlka, Author of Recoding America

Tuesday, October 17

10-11am

B-248 Longworth

Called "the book I wish every policymaker would read" by Ezra Klein, Recoding America is about making government work for people in the digital age.

Jennifer Pahlka founded Code for America in 2010 and led the organization for ten years. In 2013, she took a leave of absence to serve as U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer under President Obama and helped found the U.S. Digital Service. She served on the Defense Innovation Board, started by the late Ash Carter, under Presidents Obama and Trump. At the start of the pandemic, she also co-founded U.S. Digital Response, which helps government meet the needs of the public with volunteer tech support. She has received the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship, and was named by Wired as one of the 25 people who has most shaped the past 25 years.

Learn about how to take implementation into account during the legislative process!

Please RSVP here to attend. This event is open to all House and Senate staff and interns.

Sponsored by the House Chiefs of Staff Association & Modernization Staff Association

Moderated by the Congressional Management Foundation