Media Advisory: New Survey of Congressional Staff to Show How Coronavirus is Changing Constituent Engagement

Date: August 12, 2020

Contact: Bradley Sinkaus, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) will release a report on August 14 including a recent survey of senior congressional staff assessing how the coronavirus and remote working is affecting how Members of Congress engages with constituents. The report will include specific, recent examples showing how Congress can substantively connect with constituents using modern technology against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

Using data from more than 100 surveyed senior-level congressional staffers, "The Future of Citizen Engagement: Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications" addresses the following questions:

How did congressional offices adapt their communications strategies to meet the immediate needs of their constituents during the onset of COVID-19?

What techniques did Members use to diversify their constituent outreach?

What methods of engagement is Congress using now, and likely to use in the future?

The report was supported by a grant from the Democracy Fund.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: You will be sent the report Friday morning. If you wish to view an embargoed copy prior to the release, please email Brad Sinkaus, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .



The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.

REPORT RELEASE DETAILS

WHAT: "The Future of Citizen Engagement: Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications"

WHO: Congressional Management Foundation

WHEN: August 14, 2020, 12:01 a.m. (EST)

WHERE: Report will be released online at www.CongressFoundation.org.

# # #