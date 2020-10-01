Rep.’s John Lewis and Amo Houghton Honored Posthumously Democracy Award for Lifetime Achievement Five Congressional Staffers Named Finalists for Staff Lifetime Achievement by the Congressional Management Foundation

Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Amo Houghton Honored Posthumously Democracy Award for Lifetime Achievement

Five Congressional Staffers Named Finalists for Staff Lifetime Achievement by the Congressional Management Foundation

October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative John Lewis (D-GA) and Former Representative Amo Houghton (R-NY) will receive the posthumous honor of the Democracy Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Congressional Management Foundation.

"Many of us know about each of these members' individual contributions to America and to the Congress. This award is a celebration of their extraordinary friendship," said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. "They came together as freshman congressmen in the class of 1986, and from there one of the most famous friendships in congressional history flourished. Each maintained their principles and advanced the causes they held dear. But they also worked together in the spirit of collaboration and compromise, the cornerstones of our democratic institutions. The Congressional Management Foundation is proud to posthumously bestow this award on these two great Americans."

An icon of nonviolent civil rights activism, and a respected Member of Congress who served his Atlanta, Georgia constituents for 34 years, Rep. Lewis was known by many of his colleagues as "the conscience of Congress." His motto, getting into "good trouble," continues to inspire countless people around the world to stand up for what they believe in.

Rep. Houghton was a champion for comity and bipartisanship, leading and organizing periodic retreats for Members of Congress and their families to get to know each other and build relationships across the aisle. His vision was to foster greater cooperation and civility in a time where Congress was becoming increasingly polarized.

After Rep. Lewis death in August, Rep. Houghton's son-in-law, Mark Grayson, wrote this: "I've asked myself many times how they found so much common ground between them. That they could do so seems to be a lesson for us all today. Strange as it may sound, I think it was the common features of their unique personalities that brought them together. Both were heart-centered men who listened deeply. Although they both dug into the analytical work that shaping policy requires, their decisions came from an inner space where their compassion and innate sense of decency lived."

Additionally, the Congressional Management Foundation also today announced five finalists for the Democracy Award for Lifetime Achievement for a congressional staffer:

• Kevin Fogarty, Chief of Staff, Rep. Peter King (R-NY)

• Liz McBride, Director of the Office of Employee Assistance, Chief Administrative Officer

• Janine Osborne, Director of Constituent Services, Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC)

• Tim Rieser, Minority Clerk, for the Senate Appropriations Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee

• Lisa Sherman, Chief of Staff, Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA)

The Lifetime Achievement category recognizes two Members of Congress and one congressional staffer who have made significant, positive impacts on the management and operations of the institution of Congress during their careers.

All finalists will be recognized at a virtual ceremony next Tuesday, October 6, where CMF will announce Democracy Awards winners in four categories: Constituent Service; "Life in Congress" Workplace Environment; Transparency and Accountability; and Innovation and Modernization. CMF will also present the 2020 Democracy Award for Staff Lifetime Achievement during the ceremony.

The Founding Partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.



