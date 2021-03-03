New Report Shows What Americans Want from Congress and How Members Can Build Trust

Date: March 3, 2021

Contact: Bradley Sinkaus, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

WASHINGTON, D.C. – How can Congress build trust and demonstrate accountability to the American public? A new report will be issued this week by the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) answering, in part, those questions. The report to be released on Friday, March 5, will explores through a series of national polls how Members of Congress and staff can change their communications practices, habits, and objectives to build greater trust in the institution and convince constituents that their views genuinely do matter.



The report addresses the following questions:

What do Senators and Representatives need to do to convince constituents they are listening and care about their needs?

What actions can Congress take to strategically engage with their constituents?

What are some tips for congressional offices to build constituent trust?

The findings are based on telephone surveys of registered voters from 2016-2020 fielded by Nielsen Scarborough in collaboration with the Program for Public Consultation at University of Maryland.



The report was sponsored by a grant from the Democracy Fund.

REPORT RELEASE DETAILS



WHAT: The Future of Citizen Engagement: What Americans Want from Congress & How Members Can Build Trust

WHO: Congressional Management Foundation

WHEN: March 5, 2021, 8:00am EST

WHERE: Report will be released online at www.CongressFoundation.org.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.