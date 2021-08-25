Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
New Report to Outline Problems with How Congress Communicates with Citizens

by CMF on August 25, 2021

 
*** MEDIA ADVISORY ***
Contact: Brad Sinkaus
 

Congressional Management Foundation's Latest Report Coming September 1 Will Offer Guidance, Examples to Improve Constituent Relationships

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Congressional Management Foundation's latest report, The Future of Citizen Engagement: Rebuilding the Democratic Dialogue will detail the current obstacles to robust and inclusive public engagement with Congress and proposes pragmatic principles to guide efforts to modernize the relationship between Senators and Representatives and their constituents.

To be released on September 1, 2021, The Future of Citizen Engagement: Rebuilding the Democratic Dialogue also provides examples Congress can look to in civil society; state and international governments; and Congress itself for inspiration in rethinking democratic engagement.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.
