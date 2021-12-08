Statement from Congressional Management Foundation on New Recommendations from Modernization Committee

The Congressional Management Foundation heartily commends the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress on its latest set of recommendations. Like it has in the past, the Committee has not shied away from the difficult topics – and exploring how to improve collaboration and civility among Members and staff is surely a challenge. Additionally, the recommendations regarding key congressional support agencies and evidence-based policymaking, if implemented, would significantly improve the support Members of Congress and staff need to develop sound and well-researched public policy decisions.

We encourage the House of Representatives to quickly adopt these recommendations and integrate them into its practices. The very purpose of Congress is to bring together representatives of the people throughout this nation - with a myriad of interests, cultures, and outlooks - to solve common problems. Without civil relationships, productive collaboration among Members and staff, and the highest-possible quality support from Legislative Branch agencies, Congress cannot develop public policy that truly meets the needs and aspirations of the People.

To that end, CMF also urges the House and Senate to look to the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress as an example of the significant potential for civil, collaborative, evidence-based problem-solving. Its operations have served as a model for other committees of strategic planning, coordination, idea-generation, vetting, and consensus-building. In our four decades of working with Congress, CMF has rarely seen a group of legislators work so closely together to astutely assess public policy needs, analyze the implications, and chart a course that benefits both the institution and the people it serves.

The House of Representatives would be wise to quickly adopt these recommendations and continue its trajectory toward a more modern, inclusive, collaborative, and productive legislative chamber.