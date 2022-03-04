Two Congressional Staffers Recognized for Lifetime Achievement by the Congressional Management Foundation
(Washington, D.C. – March 4, 2022) – The Congressional Management Foundation today announced the winners of its 2021 Democracy Awards for Staff Lifetime Achievement. Former Constituent Services and Immigration Specialist, Kathie Green, and Former House Reading Clerk, Joe Novotny were recognized for their years of public service with the distinguished award.
"While there are thousands of congressional staff demonstrating outstanding public service annually for the Congress, these two stand out," said Bradford Fitch, CEO and President of CMF. "Kathie and Joe were selected because of their unique contribution to the Congress way above and beyond the call of duty. The offices they served, the Congress, and the American people richly benefited from their work," he said.
Kathie Green served in the United States House of Representatives for 13 years, working as a Constituent Liaison under three different House offices, most recently for Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). In her work, she built relationships with federal agency partners to aid constituents more effectively. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green's passion was on display as she spent 10 or more hours a day on the phone with constituents to assist them, sometimes making over 100 calls per day. Additionally, Green worked with House Information Resources to develop a novel email listserv to help constituent services staff in both parties that is still used and cited today for its tremendous value.
Joe Novotny served in the United States House of Representatives for 30 years, first as a House Page at the age of 16, eventually rising to the position of Chief Clerk for the House Education and the Workforce Committee. In 2010, he was appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve as the Reading Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. Novotny was responsible for creating the permanent public record and the tracking and insertion of all amendments to bills on the House Floor. He was the first openly gay House Reading Clerk and served as a role model and resource for the LGBTQ community both on and off Capitol Hill. Never wavering from his professional duty, Novotny was present on the House Floor throughout the pandemic and up to the moment of evacuation on January 6, 2021.
Both recipients will be recognized at an in-person Democracy Awards ceremony on March 18 in Washington, D.C. At the ceremony, CMF will also recognize Democracy Awards winners across four categories: Constituent Service, Innovation and Modernization, "Life in Congress" Workplace Environment, and Transparency and Accountability.
The Founding Partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.
CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.