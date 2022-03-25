Congressional Management Foundation Announces Promotion of Jaime Werner and Addition of Two Staff Members

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Congressional Management Foundation announces the promotion of Jaime Werner to Vice President of Strategy and Development.



"Jaime Werner has been a key part of CMF's citizen advocate programming over the last five years, strengthening and enhancing the dialogue civic groups have with Congress. We are excited for CMF to grow under her leadership in this new role," said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of The Congressional Management Foundation.



Prior to joining the CMF team, Jaime was the Director of Strategic Partner Relations at the American Retirement Association, where she focused on outreach to financial institutions working in the 403(b)/457 retirement market. In addition, she has experience working in PAC fundraising for advocacy organizations and Members of Congress. She has also done field organizing and event management for ballot initiatives, issue campaigns, and Congressional races.



The Congressional Management Foundation has made two new hires as well, bringing on Anna Lee Hirschi as Associate Manager of Citizen Engagement, and Crystina Darden as Office Administrator and Fundraising Assistant.



Anna Lee comes to CMF with years of campaign experience, along with a background in municipal government and policy. Crystina previously worked for DC-based non-profits, and operates her own pet-sitting business.



"We have never been more prepared to achieve our mission of strengthening democracy by building trust and effectiveness in Congress," said Bradford Fitch. "We are thrilled to benefit from the talents and experience that Anna Lee and Crystina both bring to CMF."

Citizen trust in an effective and responsive Congress is essential to democracy. The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF), a nonpartisan nonprofit, advances this goal by working directly with Members of Congress and staff to enhance their operations and interactions with constituents. CMF works directly with citizen groups to educate them on how Congress works, giving constituents a stronger voice in policy outcomes. The results are: a Congress more accountable, transparent, and effective; and an informed citizenry with greater trust in their democratic institutions.