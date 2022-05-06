Statement from Bradford Fitch, President & CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation on Establishment of Minimum Pay for Staff

Paying congressional employees a reasonable salary isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good management. If an employee is worried about how they can pay bills, buy food, or afford housing, they are going to be less effective at their jobs. Today’s actions by Speaker Nancy Pelosi builds on the recommendations of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress to bring Congress in line with the private sector in terms of pay and working conditions. Establishing a minimum salary threshold, recommended by CMF and other organizations, is a critical step in making the House a better place to work.

To ensure that staff and managers know that this will be permanent, CMF encourages House Republican leadership to echo this guarantee that the House will pay employees a decent wage, regardless of which party is in the majority. We also encourage U.S. Senate to follow the lead of the Modernization Committee and begin exploring necessary improvements to the pay, working conditions, and operational processes of the Senate.