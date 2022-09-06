The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) today announced the winners for the fifth annual Democracy Awards, CMF's honors program recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices and by Members of Congress.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 6, 2022 9:01am EST

Contact: Brad Sinkaus | This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Seven Members of Congress Win Democracy Awards for Extraordinary Public Service

The Congressional Management Foundation’s “Oscars for Congress” Also Recognize Two Members of Congress for Lifetime Achievement

WASHINGTON, D.C. –The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) today announced the winners for the fifth annual Democracy Awards, CMF’s honors program recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices and by Members of Congress.

“Americans usually only hear about Congress when something goes wrong. The Democracy Awards shines a light on Congress when it does something right,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “These Members of Congress and their staff members deserve recognition for their work to improve transparency in government, foster innovation in Congress, modernize their work environments and serve their constituents.”

The 2022 Democracy Awards winners are:

Constituent Service

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

“Life in Congress” Workplace Environment Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)Transparency and Accountability

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS)

Innovation and Modernization

Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

CMF has created a detailed process to identify and recognize the best congressional offices in four categories: 1) Constituent Service; 2) “Life in Congress” Workplace Environment; 3) Transparency and Accountability; and 4) Innovation and Modernization. House and Senate personal offices self-nominated in late 2021/early 2022 using an online questionnaire. In early 2022, CMF followed up with offices to conduct interviews and assess the office's adherence to the established criteria using a detailed checklist to determine a list of nominees that would advance to the Selection Committee phase of the process.

Next, a Selection Committee comprised primarily of former Members of Congress and former congressional staffers selected two winners (one Democrat and one Republican) for each category using the nomination forms, interview notes, and supporting material provided by the office.

Details on the winners’ accomplishments can be found here.

Additionally, today CMF announced two winners of the Member Lifetime Achievement Democracy Award, recognizing Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) for their lifetime of service to Congress.

Details on their careers in Congress can be found here.



Winners for the Staff Lifetime Achievement Democracy Award will be announced at a later date.

The Founding Partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.