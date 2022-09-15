Two Congressional Staffers Recognized for Lifetime Achievement by the Congressional Management Foundation

Democracy Awards Recognize Exemplary Public Service in Congress

(Washington, D.C. – September 14, 2022) – The Congressional Management Foundation today announced the winners of its 2022 Democracy Awards for Staff Lifetime Achievement. The winners are: Annamarie Feeney, currently the Senior Constituent Services Representative for Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), and Ann Rogers, currently Counsel for the Office of House Employment Counsel for the United States House of Representatives.

“While there are thousands of congressional staff demonstrating outstanding public service annually for the Congress, these two stand out,” said Bradford Fitch, CEO and President of CMF. “Annamarie and Ann were selected because of their unique contribution to the Congress way above and beyond the call of duty. The offices they served, the Congress, and the American people richly benefited from their work,” he said.

Annamarie Feeney has been an employee of the U.S. House since 1987. She served as a constituent services representative for Congressman Robert Borski, Congressman Joe Hoeffel, Congresswoman Allyson Schwartz, and since 2015, Congressman Brendan Boyle. Over her now three decades years of service, she has helped several thousand individuals with all manner of government issues. During that span, it's estimated that she personally through her efforts has helped save or recover millions of dollars on behalf of the constituents she's helped on behalf of the four members of Congress she's worked for. With Rep. Brendan Boyle alone, she’s opened over 5,000 individual constituent cases and recovered or saved over one million dollars on behalf of constituents.

Prior to working as Counsel for the Office of House Employment Counsel for the United States House of Representatives, Ann Rogers served in several capacities in the Office of House Employment Counsel including Deputy Counsel, Senior Associate Counsel, Associate Counsel, and Attorney. In her current role, she provides legal advice on a wide range of employment issues arising from the 13 labor and employment laws incorporated under the Congressional Accountability Act. She also acts as legal representation for all employing authorities in the House, and manages an office of legal and support staff, including recruiting, interviewing, hiring, supervising, and training attorneys, support staff, and interns. Additionally, she develops and conducts training for management officials and non-management employees on a variety of topics including anti-harassment, workplace sensitivity and communication issues, interview skills, and conducting performance reviews. She has worked in the US House since 1996 for 27 years. To read more about Feeney and Rogers, click here.

Both recipients will be recognized at an in-person Democracy Awards ceremony on September 22 in Washington, D.C. At the ceremony, CMF will also recognize Democracy Awards winners across four categories: Constituent Service, Innovation and Modernization, “Life in Congress” Workplace Environment, and Transparency and Accountability.

The Founding Partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.