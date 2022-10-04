by CMF

CMF Commends Recommendations from the Select Committee on Modernization

Bradford Fitch, President & CEO, Congressional Management Foundation

This latest set of outstanding recommendations from the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is another testament to the exceptional public service these Members of Congress have performed for all Americans. The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is especially supportive of the recommendations to modernize constituent engagement. For too long Congress has operated with antiquated workflows, focusing too much on the process of engagement rather than the purpose: to build trust and understanding between constituents and elected officials. If these recommendations are enacted, constituents will have much greater and more robust opportunities to ensure their voices are heard and that their views are taken into account. CMF research with voters shows this is exactly what constituents want from their government.



If we have one lament it is this: these are likely the last set of recommendations coming from this amazing group of public servants. The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has served as a model of constructive, bipartisan problem-solving and leadership. Chair Derek Kilmer, Vice Chair William Timmons, and the entire committee have proven that through mutual respect, intentionally building relationships among its members, engaging in constructive dialogues internally and externally, and agreeing to common goals, Congress CAN address complex and difficult challenges. In a sea of divisive partisanship and gridlock that largely consumes Washington, the Select Committee on Modernization has been an island of productivity, collaboration, and hope.



CMF would urge the House to continue the Modernization Movement in the 118th Congress by establishing a vehicle that can continue this outstanding work and act as an accountability agent for the implementation of the remaining recommendations. Finally, it is long past time for the U.S. Senate to recognize that if it does not match what the so-called "lower house" has accomplished in the modernization arena, it will be become a lesser legislative body. This will translate into a less engaged Senate workforce, fewer and less robust tools to serve constituents, and a lost opportunity to build greater trust in our government.