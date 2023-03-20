Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Congressional Management Foundation Adds Donato Tramuto to Board of Directors

by CMF on March 20, 2023

WASHINGTON— The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is proud to announce the addition of author, philanthropist, global health advocate, and former CEO Donato J. Tramuto to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2023.

Tramuto has nearly four decades of business leadership experience and is most notable for his ability to balance transactional and transformational leadership within organizations. He has launched two start-ups and two not for profit organizations, led the turnaround of a public healthcare company, and has executed innovative programs leading to sustainable business results through his Compassionate Leadership approach.

"Donato Tramuto has demonstrated throughout his career an ability and desire to help others," said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of CMF. "The Congressional Management Foundation is very lucky and will benefit from his experience and wisdom in both the nonprofit and business worlds," he said.

Tramuto is widely recognized for his commitment to social change and transformational leadership in healthcare innovation and has received numerous awards for his commitment to social justice including the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in 2014 and the RFK Embracing His Legacy Award in 2017. Tramuto is also the Chairman of The TramutoPorter Foundation, which advances young people's rights to education and healthcare access and combats human rights violations. He is the author of two books, including his most recent book, "The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results." Tramuto has received honorary doctorate degrees from UMASS at Lowell, Lasell University, Thomas Jefferson University, St. Joseph's College, and Regis College.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.
 
 
 
