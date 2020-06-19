"The Future of Citizen Engagement: Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications" explores how Members of Congress and their staff engaged with citizens while navigating the constraints posed by COVID-19, and offers examples of how Congress can substantively connect with constituents using modern technology against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

The report addresses the following questions:

How did congressional offices adapt their communications strategies to meet the immediate needs of their constituents during the onset of COVID-19?

What techniques did Members use to diversify their constituent outreach?

What methods of engagement is Congress using now, and likely to use in the future?

The findings are based on a survey of senior congressional staffers, comprising over 120 responses provided to CMF between May 26 and June 19, 2020. Additionally, CMF conducted 13 follow-up interviews with survey respondents who indicated they were willing to speak further about their office operations and constituent communications during COVID-19.

The report was sponsored by a grant from the Democracy Fund.

Key Findings