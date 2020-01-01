Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Nomination Forms

Nominations Now Open for the 2021 Democracy Awards!

We encourage your office to review the nomination forms (compiled as a PDF here: pdf2021 Democracy Awards Application Forms) and use them to prepare your application(s) for a Democracy Award. You may self-nominate your office in one (or more) categories by using the online nomination forms found below:

  • Constituent Service – Recognizes offices for their outstanding practices or achievements acting as ombudsmen with the federal government or responding to constituent requests/inquiries. Nominate Your Office Now
  • "Life in Congress" Workplace Environment – Recognizes offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures that enhance the work-life fit and professional development of their staffs. Nominate Your Office Now
  • Transparency and Accountability – Recognizes offices that hold themselves accountable to their constituents by providing clear and relevant information on their work, and publicly acknowledge metrics for their performance. Nominate Your Office Now
  • Innovation and Modernization – Recognizes offices employing innovation or creativity in their constituent interactions, communications, or office operations, as well as intentional efforts to modernize the institution of Congress. Nominate Your Office Now
  • Lifetime Achievement – Recognizes a maximum of two staffers for their decades of service to Congress. Nominate a Member or Staffer Now

2019 Awards Resized

If you have additional questions or issues in submitting your nomination, please contact  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

 
