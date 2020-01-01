2021 Democracy Awards Nominations

Nominations Now Open for the 2021 Democracy Awards!

We encourage your office to review the nomination forms (compiled as a PDF here: 2021 Democracy Awards Application Forms) and use them to prepare your application(s) for a Democracy Award. You may self-nominate your office in one (or more) categories by using the online nomination forms found below:

Constituent Service – Recognizes offices for their outstanding practices or achievements acting as ombudsmen with the federal government or responding to constituent requests/inquiries. Nominate Your Office Now

Lifetime Achievement – Recognizes a maximum of two staffers for their decades of service to Congress. Nominate a Member or Staffer Now

If you have additional questions or issues in submitting your nomination, please contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .