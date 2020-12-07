Virtual Event: Winning Democracy Awards: Staffers Offer Advice and Share Perspectives



Monday, December 7, 2020



12:00pm-1:00pm



Democracy Awards nominations are now open! Join us virtually on Monday as we discuss how your office can nominate itself for a 2021 award. We'll have staff of 2019 and 2020 winners on hand to discuss what winning the award meant to their office, and we'll describe the nominations process in detail and answer any lingering questions you have.



Panelists will include:



Elena Crosby, Deputy State Director of Constituent Services, Sen. Marco Rubio



Jessica Killin, Chief of Staff, Rep. Donna Shalala



Neesha Suarez, Director of Constituent Services, Rep. Seth Moulton



Jordan Wilson, Director of Operations, Rep. Rob Wittman



We hope to see you there!

Register here