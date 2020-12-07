Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon

Virtual Event: Winning Democracy Awards: Staffers Offer Advice and Share Perspectives

 2019 Awards Resized


Monday, December 7, 2020

12:00pm-1:00pm

Democracy Awards nominations are now open! Join us virtually on Monday as we discuss how your office can nominate itself for a 2021 award. We'll have staff of 2019 and 2020 winners on hand to discuss what winning the award meant to their office, and we'll describe the nominations process in detail and answer any lingering questions you have.

Panelists will include:

Elena Crosby, Deputy State Director of Constituent Services, Sen. Marco Rubio

Jessica Killin, Chief of Staff, Rep. Donna Shalala

Neesha Suarez, Director of Constituent Services, Rep. Seth Moulton

Jordan Wilson, Director of Operations, Rep. Rob Wittman

We hope to see you there!

Register here

 
congressional operations
 
 
 