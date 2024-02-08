Two Members of Congress Recognized for Lifetime Achievement by the Congressional Management Foundation

Democracy Awards Recognize Exemplary Public Service in Congress



(Washington, D.C. – January 25, 2024) – The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) today announced the winners of the 2024 Democracy Awards for Members of Congress in Lifetime Achievement. The winners are Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Representative Patrick McHenry (R-NC).



“While there are many Members of Congress demonstrating outstanding public service, these two stand out,” said Bradford Fitch, CEO and President of CMF. “Both of these Members of Congress have devoted their careers to improving the lives of their constituents and improving our nation as a whole. Senator Stabenow has served in Congress for 27 years and marks many “firsts” for women in Michigan politics and the United States Senate. Representative McHenry has served in the House of Representatives for almost 20 years. In addition to being a passionate advocate for his constituents in the 10th District of North Carolina, he is credited with working in a bipartisan fashion as chair of the House Financial Services Committee.



Both recipients will be recognized at an in-person Democracy Awards ceremony in September 2024 in Washington, D.C. At the ceremony, CMF will also recognize Democracy Awards winners across four categories: Constituent Service, Innovation & Modernization, “Life in Congress” Workplace Environment, and Constituent Accountability & Accessibility.



The Founding Partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.



The Congressional Management Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 1977 dedicated to strengthening Congress and building trust in its work with and for the American people. CMF works to revitalize Congress as an institution; promotes best practices in congressional offices; and helps Congress and the people they represent engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue toward a thriving American democracy.



