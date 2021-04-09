In advance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, CMF and SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, are continuing our workplace training programs with a series focused on improving “life in Congress” and the well-being of congressional staff.

If you or your colleagues are wondering how to:

process and cope with the events of the past year and particularly January 6

raise sensitive topics and have difficult, emotional conversations with your office

feel safe coming back into the office or accompanying the Member/Senator to events

stop feeling exhausted and overwhelmed with your workload and like you “can’t turn off”

We and our special guest speakers are here for you. These programs are open to ALL congressional staff AND interns:

We hope you will join us for these sessions and share this information with your friends and colleagues!

More Information

The “Life in Congress” project is a partnership between CMF and SHRM that seeks to identify human resource challenges in Congress and provide recommendations for overcoming them in order to make Congress a better place for both Members and staffers to work.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. Learn more at CongressFoundation.org and on Twitter @CongressFdn.

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.