Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > Webinar: How to Manage a Congressional Office Remotely During a Crisis

Webinar: How to Manage a Congressional Office Remotely During a Crisis

on March 23, 2020

Congress just made a massive change to how it functions: moving to remote operations. This change was rapid and unexpected. It is likely that many congressional managers have questions about how to manage the team during this crisis; how to re-orient constituent engagements; and how to conduct contingency planning if something else happens (like the Member/Senator or key staff become ill).

To help congressional offices at this time, the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) will be hosting a webinar "How to Manage a Congressional Office Remotely during a Crisis." The program will be conducted on Thursday, March 26, 12:00 PM ET. The program will be recorded and emailed to all who register.

Read more and register >>

 
 
 

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

DONATE TO CMF

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 