Congress just made a massive change to how it functions: moving to remote operations. This change was rapid and unexpected. It is likely that many congressional managers have questions about how to manage the team during this crisis; how to re-orient constituent engagements; and how to conduct contingency planning if something else happens (like the Member/Senator or key staff become ill).
To help congressional offices at this time, the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) will be hosting a webinar "How to Manage a Congressional Office Remotely during a Crisis." The program will be conducted on Thursday, March 26, 12:00 PM ET. The program will be recorded and emailed to all who register.