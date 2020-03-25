Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > CMF and Ohio State University Team Will Host Innovative Online Town Hall Meetings to Help Slow the Spread of the Coronavirus

CMF and Ohio State University Team Will Host Innovative Online Town Hall Meetings to Help Slow the Spread of the Coronavirus

by CMF on March 25, 2020

The Congressional Management Foundation and Ohio State University's Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability (IDEA) are seeking congressional offices to participate in a project which could help slow the spread of the coronavirus by disseminating reliable public health information in a bipartisan way.

CMF and IDEA have experimented with innovative online town hall meetings over the past few years. Constituents learned a lot through these events, and they changed people's attitudes towards Members and policy, as well as their voting behavior. These now proven methods could be used to help constituents learn about the crisis and change their behavior to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the crisis, CMF and IDEA are pitching in their expertise and capacity to coordinate bipartisan deliberative online town halls featuring Members of Congress and state public health officials. These meetings would be conducted at NO cost to congressional offices, and would be consistent with House and Senate ethics rules. These online town halls will provide crucial and reliable information in order to reassure the public, slow the spread of disease, and save lives. The events enable high-quality, broad-based public engagement, and are based on proven methods that enhance trust in leaders, change attitudes, and alter behavior.

We are open to adapting our model further in collaboration with congressional offices to better adapt to current conditions. If you would like to see the full project outline (four pages), please send an email to: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it  

For additional information on our research on this topic, please see these links below.

 
citizen engagement, congressional operations, constituents, town halls
 
 

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

DONATE TO CMF

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 