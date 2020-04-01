Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Upcoming Webinar: Online Town Halls for the COVID-19 Crisis: Proven Methods to Connect, Learn, and Lead

by CMF on April 01, 2020

Program Overview

Is it possible to change public opinion and behavior with online town hall meetings conducted by Members of Congress? We’ve done it with other issues – and it might work now. Now more than ever, it is critical that Members of Congress use the most effective methods for communicating with their constituents.

The Congressional Management Foundation has been working with Member offices and political scientists for more than a decade to develop online and telephone town hall meetings that lead to civil and thoughtful dialogues on pressing issues before Congress. Constituents learned a lot through these events, and they changed people’s attitudes towards Members and policy, as well as their voting behavior. These now proven methods could be used to help constituents learn about the crisis and change their behavior to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This webinar will present the research demonstrating the influence of high quality online town hall meetings. Presenters also will walk staff through how to enhance the likelihood that public opinion and behavior can be changed through these forums. Participants will learn how to:

  • Explain how to recruit and prepare constituents for successful remote town hall meetings
  • Demonstrate the power of engaging with informed constituents
  • Provide guidance on how to change constituents' minds
  • Give you the knowledge you need to have great remote town hall meetings

Details

Friday, April 3, 2020
3:15-4:15pm Eastern/12:15-1:15 pm Pacific

 

How to Register

This program is open to all congressional staff, so feel free to forward this invitation to any colleagues who might be interested in learning more! CMF strongly urges every congressional office to have at least ONE staffer from your team attend.

To RSVP, please register via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7129628524974840587

Instructions on how to access the webinar will be emailed with the registration confirmation.


More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.

 
