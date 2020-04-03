Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Virtual Happy Hour: Managing Remotely During a Crisis

by CMF on April 03, 2020

Program Overview

Working remotely does not have to mean working alone.

Wherever you are at 3 pm (Eastern) on Friday afternoon, relax in front of the laptop and join your colleagues, the Congressional Management Foundation, and some other friends of Hill staffers for a casual, lightly-programmed virtual staff happy hour.

Each week we'll invite speakers to share timely tips and strategies for dealing with your rapidly-changing working conditions. Your questions and suggestions will determine the next week's topic.


This Week's Topic

Managing a Congressional Office Remotely During a Crisis with George Hadijski, CMF's Director of Congressional Programming (and three-decade veteran of the House)


How to Register

All congressional staff are welcome. Register at: https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eyNHZk_3T3CBzu5gPGu5lA

(Instructions on how to connect to the session will be included in the confirmation email. We recommend testing your system ahead of time and/or downloading the Zoom app to ensure you can hear and see the session. Our system also will allow you to be seen and heard (if you choose), so you may want to test your mic and webcam too.)


More Information

Your hosts: the Congressional Management Foundation, POPVOX, and members of the APSA Tech & Innovation Subcommittee on Congressional Reform

 
