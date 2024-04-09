Brad Fitch to Transition from CMF CEO

STATEMENT FROM THE CMF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

With deep gratitude for his leadership and service, the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) Board of Directors announces the upcoming retirement of Bradford Fitch, our President and CEO since 2010. CMF plans to complete the leadership transition by the end of 2024 ensuring a smooth process.



After three decades of serving Congress in a variety of roles, Brad is well-known and regarded in Washington. His long history with CMF started in 2001, when he came on board as Deputy Director. Since then, he has carefully stewarded CMF's strong reputation for nonpartisan work strengthening the management skills and workplace practices in Congress while building public understanding and trust in the legislative branch.



Having spent 38 years in Washington as a journalist, congressional aide, consultant, college instructor, internet entrepreneur, and writer, Brad is known for his spirited and enthusiastic training sessions and speeches and his work on Capitol Hill made him a lifelong advocate for the institution of Congress, members, and staff. During his tenure, he led CMF's citizen-advocate training and conducted 451 trainings involving more than 48,000 advocates since 2014.



Commenting on this announcement, Brad noted: "After 19 years at CMF, 14 years as CEO, it's the right moment to pass the mantle of leadership to another generation of leaders. I cannot express how grateful I am for the opportunity to work at such a great organization. While I hope I have contributed to enhancing our democracy during my tenure here, I know that CMF has significantly and positively improved me both professionally and personally. I thank the board of directors and CMF staff for being amazing partners in my journey."



The Board of Directors has initiated planning to begin the difficult search process for the next President & CEO of CMF. More information, including a description of the role, will be available in May. Inquiries may be sent to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .



About Congressional Management Foundation

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit, founded in 1977, dedicated to strengthening Congress and building trust in its work with and for the American people. CMF works to revitalize Congress as an institution; promotes best practices in congressional offices; and helps Congress and the people they represent engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue toward a thriving American democracy.