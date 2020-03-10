Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Press Releases > Statement from the Congressional Management Foundation on Passage of Modernization Resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives

Statement from the Congressional Management Foundation on Passage of Modernization Resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives

by CMF on March 10, 2020

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) commends the House of Representatives on the passage of H. Res. 756, which contains over 20 recommendations passed by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress to reform, revitalize, and revamp the institution.

"In an era where Congress is often criticized for being unable to solve problems, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is a shining example of what actually can be accomplished when dedicated public servants thoughtfully work together in a bipartisan fashion," said Bradford Fitch, CMF President and CEO.

"The Modernization Committee's work, with the support of House leadership and the Committee on House Administration, offers a roadmap to improving Congress and possibly tackling systemic challenges in the legislative branch. Ensuring the House of Representatives retains its critical staff expertise and fostering diversity within its ranks, benefits the institution as a whole by reflecting the diversity of congressional districts, and it maintains its essential constitutional function as a voice of the constituents it represents. CMF has been part of a coalition of groups supporting these efforts and we are proud of this contribution. We believe these improvements will better the institution by affirming Congress' Article I duties and provide constituents with a more effective voice in how they are represented," Fitch said.

 
congressional operations, constituents
 
 

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

DONATE TO CMF

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 