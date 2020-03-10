Statement from the Congressional Management Foundation on Passage of Modernization Resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) commends the House of Representatives on the passage of H. Res. 756, which contains over 20 recommendations passed by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress to reform, revitalize, and revamp the institution.

"In an era where Congress is often criticized for being unable to solve problems, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is a shining example of what actually can be accomplished when dedicated public servants thoughtfully work together in a bipartisan fashion," said Bradford Fitch, CMF President and CEO.

"The Modernization Committee's work, with the support of House leadership and the Committee on House Administration, offers a roadmap to improving Congress and possibly tackling systemic challenges in the legislative branch. Ensuring the House of Representatives retains its critical staff expertise and fostering diversity within its ranks, benefits the institution as a whole by reflecting the diversity of congressional districts, and it maintains its essential constitutional function as a voice of the constituents it represents. CMF has been part of a coalition of groups supporting these efforts and we are proud of this contribution. We believe these improvements will better the institution by affirming Congress' Article I duties and provide constituents with a more effective voice in how they are represented," Fitch said.