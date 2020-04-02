FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 2, 2020

Contact: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it | 202-516-5551

Record Number of Women, Freshman Lawmakers Named Democracy Awards Finalists

The Congressional Management Foundation Recognizes Outstanding Achievement,

Best Practices in House and Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) today announced the finalists for the third annual Democracy Awards, CMF's honors program recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices and by Members of Congress. Twenty-four House and Senate offices were honored as finalists in four categories: Constituent Service, "Life in Congress" Workplace Environment, Transparency & Accountability, and Innovation & Modernization.

"Now, more than ever, Americans need to hear about examples of their government officials performing at their best. That describes the finalists of the Democracy Awards," said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. "These Members of Congress and their staff deserve credit for their work to improve transparency in government, promote a positive workplace, foster innovation in operations, and serve their constituents."

House and Senate offices self-nominated for the categories using an online questionnaire, then CMF staff selected the finalists based on a rigorous checklist of qualifications, as well as interviews to assess the office's adherence to the established criteria. Among notable trends in this year's awards finalists, compared to the previous two years:

The largest group of freshmen lawmakers recognized (nine Members);

The largest group of women lawmakers recognized (seven Members);

The first time two Members of Congress were recognized in two categories - Rep. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), also both freshmen.

A committee, comprised primarily of former Members of Congress and congressional staffers as well as subject matter experts, will select the two winners (one Democrat and one Republican) for each of the categories. Winners will be announced in a few months. An awards ceremony to honor both finalists and winners will be held on Constitution Day – September 17, 2020. In addition, several congressional staffers and two Members of Congress (one Democrat and one Republican) will be recognized for a lifetime of service to the institution.

The finalists are:

Constituent Service – Recognizes offices for their outstanding practices or achievements acting as ombudsmen with the federal government or responding to constituent requests/inquiries.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL)

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA)

"Life in Congress" Workplace Environment – Recognizes offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures that enhance the work-life fit and professional development of their staffs.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Transparency & Accountability – Recognizes offices that employ unique or innovative methods to continuously enhance their constituent interactions, and provide clear and relevant information on their work and performance, and publicly acknowledge metrics for that performance.

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ)

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX)

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)

Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX)

Innovation & Modernization - Recognizes offices employing originality or creativity in their constituent interactions, communications, or office operations, as well as intentional efforts to modernize the institution of Congress.

Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX)

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA)

Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA)

For details on the finalists' accomplishments in their respective categories, click here.

The Founding Partner of the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program in 2018. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to strengthening democratic practices in America.

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977, CMF has worked internally with Member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress.