Statement on Introduction of Staff Salary Schedule Improvement Act

by CMF

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) applauds the introduction in September of the "Staff Salary Schedule Improvement Act" Act by Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06). This bill will change the pay schedule of staff working in the House of Representatives from once-a-month to twice-a-month payroll.



At a 2019 hearing of the Select Committee on Modernization, CMF President & CEO Bradford Fitch advocated for this change to the payroll schedule, noting that 89 percent of American businesses pay their employees at least twice a month. Additionally, he noted that House staff are the only federal government employees paid once a month. If enacted, this change will be especially beneficial to lower-paid junior staff who face the monthly challenge of balancing their personal budgets.



CMF urges the House to swiftly consider and pass this legislation to offer relief to the thousands of House staff who are unnecessarily burdened with an antiquated and unfair payroll schedule.